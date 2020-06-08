Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 188,362 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBT opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.20 by ($3.21). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

