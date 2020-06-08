Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of MOD opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.84 million, a P/E ratio of -162.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,960,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 813,690 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,359,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 511,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

