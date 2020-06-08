Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MOGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mackie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mogo Finance Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 563.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

