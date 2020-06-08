Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $155.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.