National Bank Financial Comments on Morneau Shepell Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Morneau Shepell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$32.40 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$24.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 44.44.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$243.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.00%.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,650.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

