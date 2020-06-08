National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Look Vision Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New Look Vision Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Shares of TSE BCI opened at C$25.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.46 million and a P/E ratio of 24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.11. New Look Vision Group has a twelve month low of C$20.11 and a twelve month high of C$35.00.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.80 million.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

