National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $39.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

