National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

