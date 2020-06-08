NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2,344.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NCR by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 69,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 15.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NCR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,750,000 after purchasing an additional 310,463 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

