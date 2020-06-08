Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.6% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $6,283,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.