Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEPT. BidaskClub upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

