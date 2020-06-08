NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NetEase worth $33,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $425.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $427.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.66.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

