NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stake Cut by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTCT shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,385.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.13 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

