NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NiSource worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.08 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.