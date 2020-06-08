NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NMIH. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.05.

Shares of NMIH opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.91. NMI has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NMI will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NMI by 774.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701,849 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in NMI by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,197,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

