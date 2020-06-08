North West (NWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North West (TSE:NWC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$553.06 million during the quarter.

North West stock opened at C$26.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$16.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77.

Several analysts recently commented on NWC shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of North West from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of North West from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

