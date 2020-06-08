Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 19th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 530.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $28.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.57. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $31,070.00. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,389.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $106,086. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

