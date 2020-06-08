Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $188.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $188,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 217,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,349,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Apple by 1,186.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 132.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 219,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $331.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $182.15 and a one year high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

