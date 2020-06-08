NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 297,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $36.72 on Monday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

