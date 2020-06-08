OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

