Oppenheimer Comments on Provention Bio Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRVB. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $582.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 3.98. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

