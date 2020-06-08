OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce $10.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.06 million and the lowest is $7.70 million. OptiNose reported sales of $6.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $52.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $61.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.59 million, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $131.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPTN. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of OPTN opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OptiNose by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OptiNose by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

