Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €14.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.30 ($14.30) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.13 ($16.42).

Orange stock opened at €11.54 ($13.41) on Thursday. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.29.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

