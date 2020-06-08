Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,924 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

NYSE OSK opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.