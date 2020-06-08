Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.