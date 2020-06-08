Pacitti Group Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

