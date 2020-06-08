Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$481.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$510.74 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

