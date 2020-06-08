Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

PGRE opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Paramount Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.