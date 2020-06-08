Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.24% of Paycom Software worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

PAYC stock opened at $329.78 on Monday. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,264,284 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.