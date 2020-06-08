Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Insider Sells $92,157.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) insider Rick W. Anderson sold 3,900 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $92,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 30.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

