Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

TSE PRU opened at C$1.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.00. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.