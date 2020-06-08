Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44,550.00

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £445.50 ($586.03) and last traded at £442.50 ($582.08), with a volume of 1338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £441.50 ($580.77).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £433.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is £423.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £434.34 ($571.35) per share, for a total transaction of £868.68 ($1,142.70). Also, insider Paul Read acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £420.50 ($553.14) per share, for a total transaction of £504,600 ($663,772.69). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,402 shares of company stock worth $102,314,868 over the last 90 days.

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

