Peter Summers Sells 350,000 Shares of Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) Stock

Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ) insider Peter Summers sold 350,000 shares of Avjennings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30), for a total value of A$147,000.00 ($104,255.32).

Avjennings stock opened at A$0.37 ($0.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.52. Avjennings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.64 ($0.45).

About Avjennings

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pty Ltd.

