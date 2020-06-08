Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Phoenix Tree has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.86 million during the quarter.

Shares of DNK opened at $9.52 on Monday. Phoenix Tree has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36.

About Phoenix Tree

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

