Piper Sandler Comments on Cerner Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Cerner stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 288,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,806 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

