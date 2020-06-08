Piper Sandler Comments on Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNKN. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

DNKN stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.