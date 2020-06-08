Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,081,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,141,840 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $32,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 68,400 shares of company stock worth $406,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

