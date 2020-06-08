Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Plantronics worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSE:PLT opened at $15.81 on Monday. Plantronics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 47.85% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

