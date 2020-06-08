PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 600 Shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of REX American Resources worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 256.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 683.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of REX opened at $72.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 12.44. The company has a market cap of $448.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67. REX American Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.