PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 1,886,357.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5,108.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 425,876 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 700,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 315,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 264,661 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GVA opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

