PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $156,000 Stake in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $9.17 on Monday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REZI shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,227.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,748.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

