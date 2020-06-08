PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.38% of PriceSmart worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $59.04 on Monday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $906.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.46 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

PSMT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $422,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,186,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,752,636.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

