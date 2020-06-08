Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of FOX worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in FOX by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 62.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 160,447 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in FOX by 41.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FOX by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 931,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 51,686 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

