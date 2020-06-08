Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,377 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of AES worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AES by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AES by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AES by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

AES stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 539,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,277,461 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

