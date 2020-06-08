Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla acquired 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $48,207.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

