Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $252.08 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.93.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

