Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Allegion worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $106,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1,261.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 724,275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $115.35 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

