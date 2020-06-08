Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 253,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Mdu Resources Group worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Margaret A. Link purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,387.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $332,985. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDU opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDU. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

