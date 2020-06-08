Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Huntington Bancshares worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.