Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lamb Weston worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after acquiring an additional 188,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 134,264 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 397.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

LW stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

